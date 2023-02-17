Battle ensues over control of Blount Memorial Hospital as two sides address financial woes

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell announced his intention to have the County Board of Commissioners seek an agreement from the University of Tennessee Medical Center to manage and control the only hospital in the county.

This move was out of left field to nearly everyone working at the hospital.

”I was surprised, I was saddened and I was angry,” said hospital CEO Dr. Hal Naramore. ”It dropped out of the sky, I had no idea that that was going to occur, I had no contact with the university of Tennessee or the Blount County Mayor’s Office that that was going to occur.”

Thursday the feelings of shock and awe remained as Naramore doubled down on the hospital’s stance that the county mayor does not have the ability to seek this agreement.

”Frankly having to fight this battle uses resources I need to be using somewhere else and consumes time I need to be using for healthcare resources to our community and I don’t think this is a good thing for our community,” said Naramore.

WVLT News reached out to Mayor Mitchell for an interview but was told his schedule did not have time for it and WVLT News was referred back to the original release sent Wednesday.

That release cited the mayor’s “fiduciary responsibility,” and seeks to both improve the hospital’s finances and better the work environment.

Naramore battled back on the work environment point of Mitchell, saying he’s heard from employees who have little desire to work for UTMC.

”They’re very proud and I’m very proud of the culture we have here, it’s unique and people work here because they want to be a part of the Blount Memorial family and they quite frankly don’t want to work for UT,” said Naramore.

There is no timetable on when this agreement is to come from UTMC, but Naramore argued the county does not have the right to seek this agreement.

