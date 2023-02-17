Bond set at $2 million for Sweetwater shooting suspect

One of the suspects in the Sweetwater shooting was arraigned on Friday.
One of the suspects in the Sweetwater shooting was arraigned on Friday
By John Pirsos
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the suspects in the Sweetwater shooting that injured three people and killed two people was arraigned on Friday.

Previous coverage: 2-year-old dies after Sweetwater shooting, family says

Liu Huerta appeared before a judge over a video call at the Monroe County Justice Center.

The bond was set at $2 million. Huerta faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Huerta’s next court date is set for Feb. 28.

Huerta is one of the suspects involved in Tuesday’s shooting where one person died at the scene. Alayna Butts, 2, was taken off life support on Thursday and passed away on Friday, her family members confirmed on Facebook.

Previous coverage: Strangers show support for Sweetwater child despite cancelled prayer circle

Three others were hospitalized from the shooting.

Another arrest was made Tuesday night, but the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has not released that person’s name yet.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
2-year-old dies after Sweetwater shooting, family says
Ronald Payne-Myles, Noah Cain Coarsey, Kyle Louis Brinson, Johnny Keith Kramer, Amia Terry...
Multi-agency drug investigation part of ‘313 Initiative’ leads to 7 arrests
The family confirmed they cancelled the prayer moments before its scheduled start time due to...
Strangers show support for Sweetwater child despite cancelled prayer circle
Christine Haun
Claiborne County woman at center of Silver Alert found dead
Royce Scott Earley
Anderson Co. man convicted of raping 8-year-old girl

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine for Saturday with warmer temperatures
Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the weekend
Mayor Indya Kincannon (left), Knoxville Deputy Chief of Professional Standards Brooklyn Sawyers...
KPD names first-ever Deputy Chief of Professional Standards
A ribbon cutting was held for Blue Moose on Friday.
New local restaurant opens in Alcoa
The Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation hopes to raise $30,000 through this tournament for a new...
Foundation raises money for life-saving medical equipment for Sevier County