Bond set at $2 million for Sweetwater shooting suspect

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the suspects in the Sweetwater shooting that injured three people and killed two people was arraigned on Friday.

Liu Huerta appeared before a judge over a video call at the Monroe County Justice Center.

The bond was set at $2 million. Huerta faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Huerta’s next court date is set for Feb. 28.

Huerta is one of the suspects involved in Tuesday’s shooting where one person died at the scene. Alayna Butts, 2, was taken off life support on Thursday and passed away on Friday, her family members confirmed on Facebook.

Three others were hospitalized from the shooting.

Another arrest was made Tuesday night, but the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has not released that person’s name yet.

