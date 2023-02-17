County commissioner to propose subpoenaing Knox Co. sheriff over McAlister’s employee controversy

Knox County Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy is expected to start talks about subpoenaing Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler in March, a move that will begin with a town hall meeting Friday.
Dr. Dasha Lundy and Sheriff Tom Spangler
Dr. Dasha Lundy and Sheriff Tom Spangler(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lundy will hold the town hall at 4 p.m. at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center to discuss a recent controversy between the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Aniyah Thompson, a former employee at the McAlister’s on Shaad Road.

Previous Coverage: Knox Co. Commissioner starting community talks following KCSO, McCallister’s Deli event

The incident in question started when Kimberly Glenn, an employee of the office, commented on a situation between three deputies and Thompson, the sister of Anthony Thompson Jr., an armed Austin-East Magnet High School student who was killed by Knoxville Police Department officers in the school’s bathroom.

Glenn took to Facebook to say that Thompson had denied the three deputies service, a statement Thompson said at a County Commission meeting is not true. Glenn since deleted the post, but the ensuing firestorm ended in the 15-year-old being fired from her job, and McCallister’s officials issuing an apology.

“It just so happened the next person in line was someone with a badge. Before I walked away I made sure those customers were taken care of which they took offense to that,” Thompson said at the December meeting. “If I was anything but a brown girl, would this have happened? Was I target because of who my brother is?”

Previous Coverage: Knox County residents speak on McAlister’s incident, push for sheriff’s office oversight board continues

Lundy has spoken up on the event before, starting talks to create an oversight board for the sheriff’s office.

“This is not the first incident that I have disagreed with that department, not criticizing the leadership, and just want to make sure you know sometimes it’s all just a miscommunication and just really making sure as we move Knox County forward, we’re doing it together and not in division,” said Lundy.

The next move Lundy plans to make is at the meeting Friday. The town meeting is titled “Our Voice for Black Girls” and will include a discussion on the incident.

“A young Black teen has been traumatized,” an event presser states. “How do we show up and speak up for her & others?”

Lundy is planning to bring a resolution to the County Commission in March, seeking to subpoena Spangler and members of the office about the incident. The meeting, which is part of a series of racial justice town halls put on by the Beck Center, will include a panel moderated by Beck President Renée Kesler.

