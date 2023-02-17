Early downpours to wintry mix showers, wrapping up the WVLT First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front’s widespread heavy rain continues early, with that WVLT First Alert Weather Day still on track to end by 7 AM. Colder air settles in today, with some wintry mix showers, but sunshine returns for most of the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues due to some 2+ inch rainfall, with some flood alerts in effect this morning.

Temperatures are dropping to the upper 30s, with the colder air and a few light rain to snow showers through 10 AM.

Winds make it feel colder all day, with a northwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph at times. Spotty light snow showers continue to develop in the higher elevations on this colder day, the Valley sees some cold drizzle to flurries. Temperatures this afternoon are in the mid 30s in the higher elevations to around 42 in the Valley, but we all feel at least 5 degrees colder at times.

Clouds clear tonight, with patchy fog developing. We’ll drop to around 26 degrees, with decreasing winds.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend looks great! Now, Saturday starts off very cold, but warms nicely to around 49 degrees with a mostly sunny day. Clouds increase Saturday evening and last into the Sunday morning hours, making it not as cold at 34 degrees. Then Sunday gets back to a mostly sunny view and warms up to 59 degrees, which is above average.

Temperatures continue to warm next week, but in your First Alert 8-Day Planner on-and-off rain chances return.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.