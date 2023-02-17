Foundation raises money for life-saving medical equipment for Sevier County

The Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation hopes to raise $30,000 through a tournament for a new 3D mammograph machine.
The Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation hopes to raise $30,000 through this tournament for a new...
The Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation hopes to raise $30,000 through this tournament for a new 3-D mammograph machine.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - One foundation has a vision for a healthier Sevier County, believing no one should go without the best medical care.

On Friday, the Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation used a new sporting hunt to raise money to accomplish this goal.

A tournament at Iron Mountain Sporting Clays will raise money for new life-saving equipment at LeConte Medical Center.

“You constantly have to upgrade equipment. There are so many things that we are able to do and able to provide through the foundation,” said Board Chairman Jeannie Allen.

The Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation hopes to raise $30,000 through this tournament for a new 3D mammograph machine.

It’s all part of their efforts to “Paint The Mountains Pink” and provide free mammograms to everyone in Sevier County.

“We give free mammography for those who can’t otherwise afford it, so that helps them make the early detection and the testing that they need to get early treatment and cure,” said Elizabeth Essary with Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation.

While the piece of equipment will cost more than the $30,000 raised on Friday, it’s part of the efforts to help LeConte buy the latest needs.

“They’ve really helped raise so many funds for our community and help us to continue that mission of providing better health care in Sevier County by enhancing the benefits of health care in Sevier County,” said Jacob Forman with LeConte Medical Center.

The group said they didn’t want their neighbors to have to travel long distances for quality healthcare.

“The facilities at LeConte Medical Center, the cancer center, the women’s center, the mammography, the imaging, everything is so important that you don’t have to travel outside the area to give good quality health care to people here in Sevier County,” said Allen.

The foundation is named in honor of Dr. Robert F. Thomas who cared for so many people in the Smoky Mountains and delivered the foundation’s honorary chairperson Dolly Parton.

