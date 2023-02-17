High water forces students to stay overnight at schools in West Virginia

More than 100 students at two schools in Lincoln County will be spending the night at their schools due to high water Thursday. (WSAZ)
By Andrew Colegrove and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - More than 150 students in West Virginia spent the night at their school buildings due to high water Thursday.

Bob Stickler, the chief of the Hamlin Fire Department, said about 60 students were expected to stay overnight at Lincoln County High School while more than 100 students were expected to stay at the Board of Education Building.

Stickler said the decision was made after it was deemed not safe for buses to be traveling in several areas due to the high water.

He said schools had let out two hours early due to the weather, but the high water had already become a factor by then.

Some parents of the children affected found ways to get to the schools to pick up their kids, according to Stickler.

Students who stayed at the high school spent the night playing basketball in the gym and board games in the auditorium. School staff provided pizza and drinks for the kids.

Several teachers volunteered to stay all night with the kids. Firefighters and community members dropped off blankets, pillows and cots.

Stickler said the students enjoyed themselves, making the best of the situation.

Lincoln County Schools canceled school for Friday.

Stickler said firefighters performed five water rescues in the county when drivers got stuck in high water. He said no serious injuries had been reported.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
Document outlines details in Sweetwater shooting that police say killed 1, injured 4
Christine Haun
Claiborne County woman at center of Silver Alert found dead
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of...
TBI: Missing Tennessee woman found safe
Ronald Payne-Myles, Noah Cain Coarsey, Kyle Louis Brinson, Johnny Keith Kramer, Amia Terry...
Multi-agency drug investigation part of ‘313 Initiative’ leads to 7 arrests
File - police lights
2 students arrested after school threats in Knox County

Latest News

The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
US officials: Search for remnants of China balloon ends
In addition to second-degree murder, the officers also have been charged with aggravated...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
Knoxville Police Department appoints Brooklyn Belk as first-ever Deputy Chief of Professional...
Knoxville Police Department appoints Brooklyn Belk as first-ever Deputy Chief of Professional Standards
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
Police: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru in Mississippi
Knoxville Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics
Knoxville Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics