Joey Logano, Aric Almirola take the checkered flag in Daytona’s duel qualifying races

The field is set for the 65th annual Daytona 500.
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joey Logano and Aric Almirola won their respective Bluegreen Vacation Duel qualifying races on Thursday night, prevailing in two dramatic finishes as the rest of the 40-car field for the Daytona 500 was set. The night began with a photo finish in Duel 1, and then ended with a dramatic turn of events followed by another wild finish to Duel 2.

After pit strategy determined the running order in Duel 1, Logano was able to defend against a jailbreak on the final lap, withstanding a move to the outside by Christopher Bell and beating him back to the start/finish line in a photo finish. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2015 Daytona 500 champion will start third on Sunday.

Later on, Duel 2 was turned on its head when Kyle Busch was spun out of the lead on the backstretch, triggering a seven-car crash that collected Austin Hill, who was in position to easily qualify for Sunday’s Great American Race. The crash caused terminal damage to Hill’s car, and he was unable to fall back on his qualifying time after fellow Open car Travis Pastrana was also involved.

Conor Daly, who had been running a lap down and off the pace with mechanical gremlins, was the last man standing and successfully made the Daytona 500 in improbable fashion. Daly, an IndyCar veteran attempting the 500 for the first time, said on pit road afterward that he had been so down on his car’s chances of qualifying that he had booked a flight to Los Angeles for before the race on Sunday.

2023 Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

