Knox Co. man searches for lost final message from his mother

By Sam Luther
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elijah Hansen knew his time with his mother was coming to an end soon, so she wrote him a letter with her final message and told her son not to open it until she passed.

Hansen went to an Exxon gas station in Halls but realized the next morning he had left his wallet there. When he came back the next day, he was able to find the wallet, but the cash and folded-up note inside was gone.

“I guess they threw it away, not knowing how much it meant to me,” said Hansen.

He never opened the letter per his mother’s wishes, which made losing it just two days before her death even more painful.

“I don’t know what it could have been: goodbye, a secret she’s wanted to tell me. I don’t know what it could have been. I’m never going to know,” said Hansen.

It’s the not knowing that’s been the most difficult part, according to Hansen who is hopeful someone will see this story and come forward.

“It’s never going to go away. It’s always going to be in the back of my mind on what my momma wanted to tell me,” said Hansen.

Anyone with information on where the letter might be is urged to reach out to Hansen on Facebook or call the WVLT Newsroom.

