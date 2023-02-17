Knoxville man charged with murder, kidnapping after welfare check, KPD says

Joe Whitaker, 57
Joe Whitaker, 57(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is facing kidnapping, rape and murder charges after Knoxville Police Department officers conducted a welfare check at a home on Bellevue Street Friday morning, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

Officers reportedly arrived at the home to find the body of a man, who has not been identified, and two other people. One of those people was Joe Whitaker, 57. The other was a second unidentified victim, Erland said.

A further investigation by the KPD found that Whitaker had stabbed the dead victim on Feb. 12. Over the days that followed, Whitaker reportedly “victimized” the other person in the home, an adult woman.

Whitaker, who is set to be booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility, was charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, rape and other charges, according to Erland.

