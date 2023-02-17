Knoxville Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics

Over 100 Special Olympics Tennessee supporters and athletes are planning to take the Polar Plunge Saturday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over 100 Special Olympics Tennessee supporters and athletes are planning to take the Polar Plunge Saturday, including WVLT’s own Jared Austin, Will Puckett, Jacob Durham, Sam Luther and John Pirsos.

The plunge is available to anyone who wants to sign up, but the group is asking volunteers to raise a minimum of $75 in donations prior to participating. That money goes to support hundreds of athletes across the state as they compete in competitions.

Plungers will all receive a long-sleeve event shirt and will also receive prizes based on the amount of money they raised, ranging from tumblers to a YETI cooler.

The plunge is set for Saturday at the Pilot YMCA in Knoxville. Check-in is at 10 a.m. and folks will be jumping into the frigid water at 11 a.m.

