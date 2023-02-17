Knoxville Police Department to appoint first-ever Deputy Chief of Professional Standards

The Knoxville Police Department is set to announce the department’s first Deputy Chief of Professional Standards Friday morning.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon are set to announce the department’s first Deputy Chief of Professional Standards Friday morning.

Previous Coverage: New accountability position created at Knoxville Police Department

Department officials have said the new position will help KPD oversee complaints, internal investigations and cultural change. The non-sworn deputy will focus on practices and procedures, adding another layer of review, Noel said.

Since his arrival in Knoxville in June of 2022, Noel has outlined his passion for transparency and ethical policing.

Previous coverage: Knoxville Police Chief recaps first 7 months on the job, outlines goals for 2023

The announcement is set for 11 a.m. at the City-County Building. WVLT News will be there.

