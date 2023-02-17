KPD names first-ever Deputy Chief of Professional Standards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, the Knoxville Police Department named Brooklyn Sawyers Belk its first-ever Chief of Professional Standards.

Belk is a law professor at the University of Tennessee and a former federal prosecutor for the United States Department of Justice from 2009 to 2018, including in East and Middle Tennessee.

“The best evidence of a job well done by any police officer is not in the number of arrests but rather in the absence of crime,” Belk said.

I was honored to announce this morning that I have appointed former federal prosecutor Brooklyn Sawyers Belk as the KPD’s first-ever Deputy Chief of Professional Standards.



Chief Paul Noel explained what Belk’s role is not about.

“It’s not about police officers, you know, getting police officers in trouble. This is about keeping police officers out of trouble and making sure our policies, procedure, practices and training are aligned with what we should be doing as a law enforcement agency,” Noel said.

According to Noel, Belk will oversee complaints, internal investigations and cultural change within the department. She will also help revamp the hiring process at KPD.

“It’s our responsibility, especially in the leadership to make sure that we evaluated policies, practices, procedures and training around use of force and procedure justice, but this is going to be her full-time job,” Noel said.

