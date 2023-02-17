Lady Vols lead wire-to-wire in 87-67 win over Arkansas

Rickea Jackson
Rickea Jackson(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee outscored Arkansas in the opening stanza 25-9, and led wire-to-wire, taking a commanding 87-67, win on the road on Thursday night in Bud Walton Arena.

Seniors Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston each recorded a double-double to lead the Lady Vols (19-9, 11-2 SEC). Jackson finished with a team-high 25 points and 12 rebounds, and Horston logged 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Three other Lady Vols were in double digits, with junior Tess Darby posting 11 points, and graduates Jordan Walker and Jasmine Powell each turning in 10.

Five Lady Vols finished in double figures against Arkansas with Rickea Jackson (25), Jordan Horston (15), Tess Darby (11), Jasmine Powell (10) and Jordan Walker (10) all finding their way into double digits. It is just the second time this season UT has had five players score 10 or more points, with the previous occasion coming against Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 22, 2022, when Tennessee won 105-71.

UT held the Razorbacks to just nine points in the first quarter, marking the 16th time the Lady Vols have held a team to single-digit points in a stanza, the sixth time versus an SEC opponent.

Tennessee pulled down 59 rebounds vs. Arkansas, marking its second straight game and sixth time this season surpassing the half-century mark on the glass. UT was three shy of its season high of 62 registered vs. Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 27.

The Lady Vols will return home to host Auburn in a noon ET contest on Sunday that will be broadcast on ESPN2. The game will be UT’s Senior Day, with seven players being recognized.

