Maryville ministries making dreams come true

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What started as a phone call with two friends wanting to help their community, turned into so much more.

Kristina Killebrew and Jessica Hannah are the founders of Second Chance Prom Ministries. The organization is giving those used dresses and suits a second chance at a dance.

They told WVLT News this event evolved further than they could’ve imagined.

“I was like, ‘Hey I have a couple dresses Kristina, this is your dream and your vision.’ We had talked about it in a small group, why don’t we just do it,” said Hannah.

After they decided this was a need in their community that they needed to fill, it only grew from there.

“The first year in like three weeks we gathered 200 to 300 dresses and its evolved well over 3,000 dresses,” said Hannah.

Killebrew and Hannah wanted to give people the night of there dreams for no cost at all.

“We want to make sure you say, ‘Yes’, to being able to send your student to prom or being able to have the wedding of your dreams cause we want to help make sure we fulfil that for you its so rewarding I mean we’ve had grandparents in the past that have literally just been in tears and they were like, ‘I was not going to be able to send my grandchild to prom,’” said Killebrew.

Men and women from all ages, shapes and sizes can find what they’re looking for from shoes, accessories, to even spray tans for any event, not just prom. Through the years, they’ve gained many partnerships with organizations big and small. From Altar’d State and their wedding shop Vow’d, Regal Tuxedo, Sun Tan City, The Tennessee School of Beauty and more. These sponsors donated and provided services for everyone participating in the event.

“It really is the community loving on the community its 100% donations 100% community support and we’re just so thankful for the community to continue to bless year after year,” said Killebrew.

You can register now or walk-in the day of on Feb. 25, at Rio Revolution Church in Maryville, to pick out your formal outfit of your dreams from 8 a.m. until noon. Also, that day once you picked out your outfit with a personal stylist, which they provide, you then schedule the appointments you need for the day of your event. Once you leave the church you will have everything you need for the day of your formal event.

“If there’s just a service we could help with or help your family take some of that burden off and be able to still experience that formal night there’s no reason you shouldn’t be able to experience and have those memories,” said Killebrew.

It’s not just prom, it can be military balls, homecomings, eight-grade dances and even weddings. They even have brand new wedding dresses that were donated from Vow’d.

Hannah shared how rewarding it was to help people pick out an outfit they never thought they’d be able to have. They’ve had people come from different states too.

They’re still accepting donations and looking for volunteers. They need help setting up the event, more dress and suit donations, and if you can sew, they will have alterations on site to make sure every look fits perfect. You can register now.

They are quickly outgrowing the church, considering dresses and dressing rooms fill the room from corner to corner. Killebrew said if there is a business that has available space that she would be interested partnering with them as well to have a temporary space year round.

