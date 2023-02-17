NASA names moon mountain after pioneering mathematician

Mouton is considered a pioneer both for her abilities and for blazing a trail for women of...
Mouton is considered a pioneer both for her abilities and for blazing a trail for women of color at the space agency.(NASA/Science Visualization Studio, NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mountain on the moon now has a name that celebrates Black History Month in a special way.

Scientists named a lunar mountain near the satellite’s South Pole Mons Mouton.

Mons was selected because that’s what mountains on the moon are called, and Mouton honors Melba Roy Mouton.

Mouton is considered a pioneer both for her abilities and for blazing a trail for women of...
Mouton is considered a pioneer both for her abilities and for blazing a trail for women of color at the space agency.(NASA/Science Visualization Studio, NASA)

She was a mathematician and computer programmer at NASA starting back in 1959.

Mouton then became head mathematician and led a group of people employed as “human computers.” They tracked Echo 1 and two satellites, which were launched in 1960 and 1964.

Mouton is considered a pioneer both for her abilities and for blazing a trail for women of color at the space agency.

NASA is planning to land a rover on the flat-topped Mons Mouton as part of the Artemis program.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
Document outlines details in Sweetwater shooting that police say killed 1, injured 4
Christine Haun
Claiborne County woman at center of Silver Alert found dead
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of...
TBI: Missing Tennessee woman found safe
File - police lights
2 students arrested after school threats in Knox County
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash

Latest News

FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes
FILE - Kelly’s sentencing in Chicago is set for Thursday next week.
US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly
FILE - A view from the 220-meter (670 feet) summit of Mt. Bi looks down on the airport's single...
Taiwan reports Chinese balloon found on northern island
Heavy downpours continue tonight
First Alert Weather Day continues with heavy rain and storms tonight