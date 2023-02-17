New local restaurant opens in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - City leaders in Alcoa said a new restaurant is exactly what the community has been looking for.

Blue Moose Burgers and Wings is set to open a second location in Alcoa on Monday. On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held.

The restaurant said they were looking to expand outside of Pigeon Forge, and the Alcoa location was a perfect fit.

Many people in Alcoa said they’ve been looking for a local, casual restaurant.

“We heard from the community, when we were looking at opening, we knew we had to go in the right spot, and we knew we heard from the community over and over that they were looking for a great local restaurant and a very casual restaurant,” said Paul Delahunt with Blue Moose Burgers & Wings

Blue Moose officially opens to the public on Monday at 11 a.m.

“We have a couple of spots, but we have so many people who eat out now. So you know you need more and more spots, and we’ve already been to a Blue Moose before so we know the atmosphere, and it’s a wonderful place to be and to me, it’s very family-oriented,” said Vice Mayor Tracey Cooper.

Blue Moose also presented the Humane Society of Blount County with a check for $2,500.

