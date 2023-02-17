Parents of 15-year-old Austin-East student still seek justice two years after her death

Janaria Muhammad was shot and killed outside of her Selma Avenue home two years ago, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Sam Luther
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After two years of seeking answers, the parents of Janaria Muhammad spoke for the first time about their daughter’s death.

On Feb. 16, 2021, Muhammad was shot and killed outside of her home on Selma Avenue, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Since that day, investigators haven’t determined who killed the 15-year-old Austin-East student, and no charges have been filed.

“It’s been a very hard two years but we’re making it through by the grace of God,” said Janaria’s mom Jacquelinne Muhammad.

Thursday afternoon outside of the YMCA in East Knoxville, friends and family gathered to remember a life cut short as they released dozens of purple balloons into the sky after saying a prayer.

In the midst of grieving together, there were pictures and stories shared about Janaria that were still near and dear to the hearts of loved ones.

“She’s that tree where all the seeds fall off and other plants grow. That’s my daughter,” said Janaria’s dad Lawrence Muhammad.

While the family has done their best to move on, the weight of two years without answers has only grown harder to carry as they seek justice for whoever was responsible for their daughter’s death.

“We still hope and pray that someone will see this again and come forward and let someone know what happened to our daughter two years ago. And if we don’t get justice in this life, we know that we will get justice in the next,” said Jacquelinne.

There is a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

