Rolling roadblocks coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials announced that several roads would be closed intermittently on Sunday around Knoxville due to utility work.

The closures will start on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. as overhead electric lines are being installed.

Here’s a list of the roads and ramps that will be closed:

I-40 eastbound ramp to southbound James White Parkway

I-40 westbound ramps to southbound James White Parkway

Neyland Drive northbound ramp to Hall of Fame Drive

Neyland Drive northbound ramp to James White Parkway at Main Street

Anita Drive northbound ramp to James White Parkway

Northbound lanes on James White Parkway at Riverside Drive off-ramp

James White Parkway ramp to Riverside Drive

Hall of Fame Drive between Howard Baker Jr. Avenue and Summit Hill drive will be established as a detour route but will have rolling roadblocks.

Several roads and ramps all around Knoxville will be closed intermittently. (Knoxville Utilities Board)

KUB officials said that some places may be closed past the scheduled times and appropriate traffic measures will be in place to help drivers in the area.

