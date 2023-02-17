Student charged for making threats against school in Jefferson County

A student was charged after they made threats to Jefferson Middle School, according to officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A male student was charged for making a threat of mass destruction on school property Thursday, according to officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff at Jefferson Middle School got a phone call about a possible threat and immediately began an investigation, according to officials.

“At no time, was the safety of students or faculty in jeopardy,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Jefferson City Police Department and the student was detained and charged.

“We are thankful for our students, their parents/guardians for their vigilance with reporting suspicious activity on social media and comments being made by students,” officials said.

JCSO officials said nine arrests were made in this year alone for threats against the school system.

“We strongly encourage conversations at home about threats and how important it is to report these occurrences to school staff and SRO’s,” officials said.

