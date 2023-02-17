Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy some fresh air, this weekend looks to be perfect as sunshine makes a return with warmer temperatures. Our quick taste of Winter is short lived as temperatures warm through the weekend and into next week with a taste of spring returning.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Make sure to cover your plants tonight or bring them indoors as a frost and freeze is likely with temperatures falling back into the middle 20s for most locations. Patchy fog could also be a concern heading into Saturday morning, it won’t be widespread but where it does form it could cause a few slick spots. Sunshine does return quickly for Saturday and will help to warm us through the afternoon.

Saturday afternoon will be a great day to get out and enjoy with lighter winds and temperatures climbing into the upper 40s to near 50. Sunshine will help to make it feel warmer at times, but a light jacket will be needed for the afternoon. Overnights will begin to warm a little as we head into Sunday with temperatures into the lower 30s, but sunshine will stick around for Sunday as well as temperatures warm even more.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our dry weather sticks around for the end of the weekend as temperatures climb closer to 60 to round out Sunday. Much like last week our spring like pattern will return for much of next week as we head into the lower 60s Monday and climbing into the middle and upper 60s by mid-week.

Rain chances will slowly return as well with our first chance late Monday into Tuesday morning. Models are still getting still grasping at future rain chances heading into the middle of next week with a few fronts on the way.

Plenty of sunshine ahead for the weekend (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.