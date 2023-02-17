Tennessee Softball opens with win in Mexico

Koutsoyanopulos’ Career-High Four RBI Night Propels #8 Lady Vols to 11-0 Victory
KNOXVILLE, TN - February 27, 2021 - Grey Lady Volunteers bating helmet during the game between...
KNOXVILLE, TN - February 27, 2021 - Grey Lady Volunteers bating helmet during the game between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The eighth-ranked Lady Vols softball team put up another stellar offensive night Thursday in their first game of the Puerto Vallarta Challenge, run-ruling Sacramento State 11-0 in five innings at Nancy Almaraz Stadium.

Junior Giulia Koutsoyanopulos had a career-high four RBIs on the night. First, her two-run double to center put the Lady Vols up 3-0. Then in the fifth, the junior transfer laced a double to the wall in right, plating two more to give Tennessee a 9-0 lead.

Fellow transfer Mackenzie Donihoo drove in three RBIs off a pair of doubles while going 2-for-3 at the plate. Senior Kiki Milloy scored twice and added two RBIs of her own.

Ryleigh White got the start for UT and tossed three innings, allowing just one hit and a walk while striking out three. The junior right-hander picked up her first win of the season with the outing.

Tennessee did its damage in the second and fifth innings – scoring seven runs in the second and four in the fifth. With one away and the bases loaded, Katie Taylor drew a walk to push across the game’s first run. Koutsoyanopulos then doubled up the middle, scoring two more runs for UT.

SUMMITT BLUE

UT rolled out its new Summitt Blue uniforms Thursday night against Sacramento State.

UP NEXT

Tennessee is in action again on Friday as it takes on North Dakota State at 1:30 p.m. ET.

