Cold start to Saturday, warmer sun this afternoon

If you’ve been looking for the sun, well here it is!
Pigeon Forge, TN
Pigeon Forge, TN(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve got a cold start for us on this Saturday, but we are making progress with a clearer sky. The sunshine returns for the afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The sunshine will be our friend as we move into Saturday afternoon. It’s still going to be chilly, but the sun will help us. There’ll be a light NE wind at 5 mph for this afternoon.

Moving into the evening hours, a few more clouds will move in with calm winds. Temperatures to start Sunday will be chilly once again near 35.

We’ll start Sunday with clouds and finish with a partly sunny sky. Warmer again on Sunday with temperatures near 59. Sunday will be windy at times with gusts up to 25 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances are back in the forecast for the week ahead. Monday night into Tuesday look for scattered clouds to rain to arrive. We’ll have off and on rain chances through Thursday.

Temperatures each day will get warmer as we approach 70 by the end of the week. The warmer air comes with increased winds as well. With winds once again gusting to 25 mph.

It does look clear for parts of the weekend and temperatures near 70 on Saturday.

Enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, and warmth on Sunday.
Enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, and warmth on Sunday.(WVLT)

