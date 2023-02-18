Dog dies in Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dog died in a fire that destroyed a Knoxville home on Friday night, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.

At around 10:20 p.m., Knoxville dispatch received a call from a person who lived next door who said smoke was coming from the roof of 1608 8th Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the back of the house. Fire crews had a difficult time extinguishing the flames due to how large the fire was, KFD officials said.

While the two occupants of the home were not home, KFD officials said that four dogs had to be rescued. One dog died due to the fire, according to KFD officials.

The home is a total loss, KFD officials said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants, and KFD Fire Investigations Unit is determining a cause.

