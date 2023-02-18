Missing teens from Indiana found in Loudon Co.

Three missing teens from Indiana were found in Loudon Co. Saturday, according to officials with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Three teens, who were missing from Indiana, were found in Loudon County on Saturday, according to officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol notified the sheriff’s office that a stolen car, driven by three missing teens, was on I-75 near mile marker 81.

Deputies were performing a traffic stop when the driver ran from the car and was later captured by police.

The two other teens were found inside the car.

Both agencies were working together to get the two teens back to Indiana and have the stolen car returned to the owner.

The driver was being held at the Loudon County Juvenile Shelter and charges are pending, according to officials.

MISSING INDIANA TEENS AND STOLEN VEHICLE LOCATED IN LOUDON COUNTY LOUDON COUNTY, TENNESSEE - Loudon County Sheriff’s...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Saturday, February 18, 2023

