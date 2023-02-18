Monroe County Animal Shelter battling outbreak in dogs

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monroe County Animal Shelter officials are battling an outbreak among their dogs.

An upper respiratory illness is spreading among the dogs in the shelter.

The shelter will be closed for all dog intakes until March 3.

“We apologize for the inconvenience that this may cause but please understand that we are doing what is best for the animals in our care and the community,” officials said.

However, cats can still be visited. Anyone interested in the cats must call first at 423-442-1015. For more information go to monroecountyfriendsofanimals.org.

The TN Monroe County Animal Shelter is currently closed for all dog intakes until 3/3/23 due to an upper respiratory... Posted by TN Monroe County Animal Shelter on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.