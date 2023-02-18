No. 10 Vols set for second round of Border Battle with Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coming off a win over the nation’s top-ranked team, the No. 10 Tennessee basketball team heads north for a rivalry showdown with Kentucky on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Fans can catch Saturday’s game on WVLT and CBS and online or on any mobile device through the CBS Sports app. Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analysis) will have the call.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.

Tennessee (20-6, 9-4 SEC) is fresh off its sixth win in program history over a No. 1 ranked team as the Vols defeated top-ranked Alabama on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena, 68-59. The Vols have now won five straight games over top-five teams, including two this season.

Previous coverage: Vols turn back the Tide topping No. 1 Alabama, 68-59

Saturday’s game in Lexington marks the second meeting of the season between Tennessee and Kentucky, and the Wildcats came away with the victory in Knoxville on Jan. 14. The Vols have won three of their past five games at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena.

The Kentucky series is UT’s oldest and most-played among SEC opponents. The Vols and Wildcats first met on Feb. 5, 1910, and have clashed 236 times over the years.

No program in college basketball has logged more wins over Kentucky than Tennessee (77).

The Vols have beaten the Wildcats just six times at Rupp Arena, posting victories in 1977, 1979, 1999, 2006, 2018, 2020 and 2021. Half of those wins have taken place during the Barnes era.

