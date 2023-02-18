No. 2 Tennessee baseball falls in season opener, 3-1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee - the consensus No. 2 team in the nation - fell 3-1 to Arizona in its season opener Friday night.

The Vols managed just six hits and scored its lone run of the evening in the top of the first - a sacrifice fly by Alabama transfer Zane Denton.

First run of the year is driven in by @ZaneDenton3 after a pair of singles from CMO and Blake Burke!



1-0 Vols after half an inning in Scottsdale!



— Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) February 18, 2023

Chase Dollander got the start on the bump for the Big Orange. The projected No. 2 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft tossed just 13 strikes on 26 total pitches in the opening frame. Arizona’s Mac Bingham drove in Nik McClaughry on a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded and one out to tie the game in the bottom of the first.

Dollander surrendered the pitching staff’s first home run of the season in the bottom of the 2nd - a solo shot over the left field wall by Tony Bullard. The righty settled down after that - retiring his next ten batters in a row until allowing a one-out single in the 5th inning.

Missour transfer Seth Halvorsen came on in relief in the 5th, allowing four hits and one earned run in the 8th. Mac Bingham doubled to deep left-center to bring Kiko Romero home and give Arizona some insurance.

Tennessee’s opening-game loss was its first since falling to Maryland to open the 2018 season.

The Vols are back in action Saturday night against Grand Canyon. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. and can be seen on MLB Network.

