Pigeon Forge Snow awarded ‘Best of the Best’

The American Bus Association said Pigeon Forge Snow is one of the best destinations.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first indoor snow attraction in Sevier County has been named one of the best destinations.

Pigeon Forge Snow was named the “Best of the Best” by the American Bus Association.

Pigeon Forge Snow was given this honor out of 80 entries and one of six to get it out of the entertainment category.

The owner of the indoor snow tubing attraction said it’s an honor to be given this award after five years in business.

“We’ve had great success. It’s a very popular attraction for all groups, especially these buses. It’s great for tour groups, church groups, youth groups, all that kind of stuff,” said Matthew Ayers, owner of Pigeon Forge Snow.

Pigeon Forge Snow opened in 2018, and the bus association said the venue was chosen because of so many positive reviews from customers on tours.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family confirmed they cancelled the prayer moments before its scheduled start time due to...
Strangers show support for Sweetwater child despite cancelled prayer circle
Ronald Payne-Myles, Noah Cain Coarsey, Kyle Louis Brinson, Johnny Keith Kramer, Amia Terry...
Multi-agency drug investigation part of ‘313 Initiative’ leads to 7 arrests
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Man shoots son in claimed self-defense, Blount County Sheriff’s Office says
Joe Whitaker, 57
Knoxville man charged with murder, kidnapping after welfare check, KPD says

Latest News

A dog died in a fire that destroyed a Knoxville home on Friday night, according to Knoxville...
Dog dies in Knoxville house fire
Dog dies in Knoxville house fire
Pigeon Forge, TN
Cold start to Saturday, warmer sun this afternoon
Pigeon Forge Snow Named The Best