Pigeon Forge Snow awarded ‘Best of the Best’

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first indoor snow attraction in Sevier County has been named one of the best destinations.

Pigeon Forge Snow was named the “Best of the Best” by the American Bus Association.

Pigeon Forge Snow was given this honor out of 80 entries and one of six to get it out of the entertainment category.

The owner of the indoor snow tubing attraction said it’s an honor to be given this award after five years in business.

“We’ve had great success. It’s a very popular attraction for all groups, especially these buses. It’s great for tour groups, church groups, youth groups, all that kind of stuff,” said Matthew Ayers, owner of Pigeon Forge Snow.

Pigeon Forge Snow opened in 2018, and the bus association said the venue was chosen because of so many positive reviews from customers on tours.

