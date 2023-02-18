Study focuses on mental health in Knox Co. high schoolers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department released the 2022 Knox County High School Youth Risk Behavior survey which is designed to track behaviors that negatively affect the physical and mental health of high schoolers.

The survey, which is also conducted on a state and nationwide level, focuses on issues such as self-harm, violence, tobacco use, alcohol, other drug use and weight control, according to Corinne Tandy Director of Epidemiology at Knox County Health Department.

“[The survey] not only gives us that specific information about our local specific population. We get to see exactly what they’re dealing with and intervene,” said Tandy.

The 2022 Knox County YRBS was given to students in March 2022 and included a sample of 9th to 12th-grade students in Knox County Schools.

The report is a joint effort between KCHD and KCS with support from the Metro Drug Coalition. The YRBS is designed to assist local agencies in planning and policy formation to improve overall health in the county, especially the health of adolescents.

Tandy said how important this survey was to see what students in the East Tennessee area are actually struggling with so their problems can be addressed.

“We are concerned about youth mental health. We’re concerned about mental health in general and other outcomes, but it’s always a little startling to see specifics. You never know if is it more than you thought it was going to be and probably because we want it to be really low,” said Tandy.

Almost 40 percent of students surveyed reported feeling so sad or hopeless that they stopped doing their normal activities for two or more weeks in a row. Almost 20 percent said they’ve been bullied at some point whether online or at school.

“We’re working on identifying ways to engage our young population to continue to reduce these health behaviors and improve health outcomes, and so this report puts all the numbers in one place so that we can have conversations about continuing to reduce them,” said Tandy.

Nearly 50 percent of students said they are unhappy with their appearance and are trying to lose weight, a number that was higher in girls than boys.

Anna Wade, the Student Assistance Program Coordinator for Knoxville Catholic High School, said it’s important to have programs like this in schools to give students easy access to therapy.

“I really do enjoy coming back and working with adolescence. It’s just a really hard time in life, and so my heart goes out to them because there’s a lot. This is a time where if you’re going to have depression or anxiety a lot of times, this is the onset period,” said Wade.

The study showed a more positive side of things and found students attempting suicide or wanting to have gone down significantly since 2019. Fewer students are trying alcohol, cigarettes, vapes and other drugs.

