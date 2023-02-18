Warm and breezy for Sunday, tracking rain chances into next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Warmer weather is on the way as we head into Sunday as well as much of next week, although rain chances are on the way up for the week ahead. If you have plans to head outdoors Sunday will definitely be the day to do it as we see a mixture of sun and clouds, but the winds will be picking up for the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures tonight won’t fall as quickly thanks to extra cloud cover moving in through the overnight and that will keep temperatures around 34 to start out Sunday morning. Sunshine will mix with clouds for the afternoon, but with winds out of the southwest it will help to quickly boost temperatures through the afternoon.

Highs will be above normal for this time of year heading into Sunday afternoon with temperatures heading into the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will make it breezy as we see southwest winds of 10-15 mph and gust approaching 20-30 mph through the afternoon. We are staying dry though and that’s why you’ll want to get outside and enjoy because changes begin to arrive heading into Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances are returning as we head Monday night into Tuesday, but the showers will remain scattered and light in nature. Highs continue to warm each afternoon as well with the week starting in the lower 60s and by mid-week we are looking at highs in the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances will drop slightly for Tuesday afternoon and heading into Wednesday morning.

Another front arrives heading into Wednesday night and into Thursday, which will increase rain chances into Thursday morning. A brief cool down arrives Friday before warmer and more unsettled weather moves in for next weekend.

Rain chances make a return for much of next week (WVLT)

