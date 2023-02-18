Zoo Knoxville up for Best Zoo Exhibit with USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is in the running for a Readers’ Choice Award for Best Zoo Exhibit.

The Boyd Family Asian Trek at the zoo is up for the award. Malayan tigers, white-naped cranes, silvered leaf langurs and white-handed gibbons are all featured in the exhibit.

The area also features a multi-level tree house and a swinging suspension bridge.

“We need your help,” Zoo officials said.

Anyone can vote once a day on USA Today’s website.

