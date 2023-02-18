Zoo Knoxville up for Best Zoo Exhibit with USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards
Zoo Knoxville is in the running for a Readers’ Choice Award with USA Today.
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is in the running for a Readers’ Choice Award for Best Zoo Exhibit.
The Boyd Family Asian Trek at the zoo is up for the award. Malayan tigers, white-naped cranes, silvered leaf langurs and white-handed gibbons are all featured in the exhibit.
The area also features a multi-level tree house and a swinging suspension bridge.
“We need your help,” Zoo officials said.
Anyone can vote once a day on USA Today’s website.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.