Zoo Knoxville up for Best Zoo Exhibit with USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards

Zoo Knoxville is in the running for a Readers’ Choice Award with USA Today.
A baby silvered-leaf langur monkey made his debut in the outdoor habitats on Tuesday.
A baby silvered-leaf langur monkey made his debut in the outdoor habitats on Tuesday.(Zoo Knoxville)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is in the running for a Readers’ Choice Award for Best Zoo Exhibit.

The Boyd Family Asian Trek at the zoo is up for the award. Malayan tigers, white-naped cranes, silvered leaf langurs and white-handed gibbons are all featured in the exhibit.

The area also features a multi-level tree house and a swinging suspension bridge.

“We need your help,” Zoo officials said.

Anyone can vote once a day on USA Today’s website.

Zoo Knoxville is in the running for Best Zoo Exhibit in this year’s USA Today 10 Best READERS’ CHOICE awards! WE NEED...

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Thursday, February 16, 2023

