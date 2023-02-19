Deputies make surprise birthday stop in Cocke Co.

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies made a surprise appearance at a birthday party in Cocke County Saturday.

Shawn Ramsey turned 11 years old and said he wanted officers at his party and become an officer one day.

“Wish come true, we enjoyed the opportunity to attend and hang out with his friends and family this evening,” officials with the sheriff’s office said. “It’s always our goal to be committed to our youth. We really enjoyed your party and look forward to working with you one day.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.