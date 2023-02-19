Deputies make surprise birthday stop in Cocke Co.

Deputies with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office made a special appearance at a birthday party Saturday.
Shawn Ramsey turned 11 years old and said he wanted officers at his party and become an officer one day.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies made a surprise appearance at a birthday party in Cocke County Saturday.

Shawn Ramsey turned 11 years old and said he wanted officers at his party and become an officer one day.

“Wish come true, we enjoyed the opportunity to attend and hang out with his friends and family this evening,” officials with the sheriff’s office said. “It’s always our goal to be committed to our youth. We really enjoyed your party and look forward to working with you one day.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
3 dead, 11 hospitalized following I-40 crash
Image depicting traffic cones
Rolling roadblocks coming to Knoxville
A ribbon cutting was held for Blue Moose on Friday.
New local restaurant opens in Alcoa
Three missing teens from Indiana were found in Loudon Co. Saturday, according to officials with...
Missing teens from Indiana found in Loudon Co.
Ronald Payne-Myles, Noah Cain Coarsey, Kyle Louis Brinson, Johnny Keith Kramer, Amia Terry...
Multi-agency drug investigation part of ‘313 Initiative’ leads to 7 arrests

Latest News

The Snowflake Ball raised more than $75,000 for a program benefiting seniors in Knox County.
Event raises thousands for Knox County senior program
Three people were arrested from two different drug busts in Campbell Co., according to...
Multiple people arrested in drug busts in Campbell Co.
A father surprised his son after being deployed for five months.
Surprise military homecoming at East Tenn. elementary school
Up and down rain chances this week
Sunny today but tracking up and down rain chances for the new week