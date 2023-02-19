Event raises thousands for Knox County senior program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Community members came together Saturday night to raise money for the CAC Office on Aging Senior Companion Program.

This unique program mobilizes senior volunteers to provide support to more than 300 homebound, lonely, and isolated older adults at no cost to them.

Since October, WVLT’s Whitney Kent and seven other community leaders have been raising money for the office and whoever raised the most money would be crowned king or queen.

Kent raised $9,500, giving her the title of Snowflake Ball Princess. All together, more than $75,000 was raised for the program.

In Knox Co., 40% of seniors experience isolation on a regular basis.

The volunteers help them with small tasks like preparing meals, medication reminders, respite care, friendship and much more. They also receive a small stipend for volunteering.

Money from the fundraiser will go towards the more than 300 seniors who are currently on the waiting list.

