Hundreds of people do take the plunge for a good cause

More than 200 people jumped into a cold swimming pool in Knoxville to raise money for Special Olympics Tennessee.
Dozens of people prepare to do the Polar Plunge in Knoxville to raise money for Special...
Dozens of people prepare to do the Polar Plunge in Knoxville to raise money for Special Olympics Tennessee on Saturday.(Richard Mason)
By Richard Mason
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, more than 200 people gathered at the Pilot Family YMCA in Knoxville to do the Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Tennessee athletes.

Justin Bradford, director of marketing for Special Olympics Tennessee said people began registering for the event since November 2022, so the cold weather wouldn’t stop them from taking the plunge.

“It’ll be nice and brisk to really wake you up in the morning, but it’s going to be great because that’s the whole point of it to raise money, take the little bit of suffering because you raised a lot of money for such a great cause as well,” Bradford said.

Some people created teams to increase the ability of raising money for the organization and got into character by wearing costumes for a costume contest.

Michael Thomas and his team dressed up as Disney villains and raised more than $1,100 for Special Olympics Tennessee.

“So, every year we just get together as a group and we just like kind of decide what our theme is going to be that year. So, this year we choose Disney villains,” Thomas said.

Bradford told WVLT News that Special Olympics Tennessee was able to raise more than $39,000 for the athletes.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Payne-Myles, Noah Cain Coarsey, Kyle Louis Brinson, Johnny Keith Kramer, Amia Terry...
Multi-agency drug investigation part of ‘313 Initiative’ leads to 7 arrests
The family confirmed they cancelled the prayer moments before its scheduled start time due to...
Strangers show support for Sweetwater child despite cancelled prayer circle
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
3 dead, 11 hospitalized following I-40 crash
A ribbon cutting was held for Blue Moose on Friday.
New local restaurant opens in Alcoa
Image depicting traffic cones
Rolling roadblocks coming to Knoxville

Latest News

Mostly sunny and breezy for Sunday afternoon
Warm and breezy for Sunday, tracking rain chances into next week
Plenty of sunshine and a breeze for Sunday
Warm and breezy for Sunday, tracking rain chances into next week
Three missing teens from Indiana were found in Loudon Co. Saturday, according to officials with...
Missing teens from Indiana found in Loudon Co.
Zakai Zeigler
Vols stumble in first half, lose at Kentucky 66-54