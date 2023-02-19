Loudon Co. deputies warn of ongoing scam

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials took to Facebook to warn the public of multiple scams occurring in the region.

LCSO deputies are working on multiple scam cases in which scammers posed as LCSO officials, according to the post.

The scammers pretending to be deputies urged citizens to download an app that would give away personal information.

LCSO officials asked the public to please hang up if they receive a call that requires them to download an app.

“The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office will not contact citizens over the phone, requesting that you download anything to your phone,” officials said.

