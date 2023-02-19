Memphis police officer dies after White Station Library shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer has died due to his injuries after the White Station Library shooting that occurred on Feb. 2, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officer Geoffrey Redd became an officer of the Memphis Police Department in Feb. 2008.

He served dozen of citizens of Memphis while working at several police stations at Old Allen, Union, Raines, Mount Moriah, Ridgeway and Appling Farms.

Officer Redd also served his country as a United States Marine.

He was a husband, a father and the Director of Security at his church.

“Rest easy Officer Redd. You will be missed,” MPD said in a social media post.

“I was deeply saddened to hear that Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd has succumbed to his injuries and passed away today. On behalf of all the men and women of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, I offer my prayers and deepest condolences to his family, friends and the Memphis Police Department. He died protecting the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County and we are truly heartbroken.”

On Feb. 2, the Memphis Police Department received a trespassing call from a neighboring business to the White Station Library. 30 minutes later, the same suspect confronted a citizen inside the library, creating a disturbance, according to TBI.

Officer Redd and another officer went inside and confronted the suspect, who then produced a weapon and shot one officer.

The other officer returned fire, fatally shooting Jackson on the scene.

Officer Redd was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland shared his grief in a statement:

“I am very saddened by the loss of Officer Geoffrey Redd. He served with honor for his country as a marine and in his city as a police officer, and we lift up his dedicated public service to the City of Memphis for over 15 years. He was also a beloved son, father, and husband, and my deepest condolences go to his family and his Memphis police family.”

