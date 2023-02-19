Multiple people arrested in drug busts in Campbell Co.

Three people were arrested from two different drug busts in Campbell Co., according to officials with the sheriff’s office.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two drug busts resulted in three arrests, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Criminal Investigation Division executed two narcotics search warrants last week.

On Thursday, deputies executed a warrant at 2019 Demory Road in LaFollette and confiscated drugs from the property.

John William Hatcher was arrested and charged with possession of schedule I and II for resale, possession of schedule VI and drug paraphernalia, according to officials.

On Wednesday, the division executed a search warrant at 136 Log Lane in Jacksboro for the second time in less than a month, according to officials.

Brenda Darlene Albright and Sarai Michal Keelean were arrested.

Albright was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes. Keelean was charged with possession of schedule 1 narcotics, possession of schedule III for resale, possession of a prescription without a prescription and drug paraphernalia.

“Sheriff Barton would like to commend our Criminal Investigation Division on another successful execution of a narcotics search warrant which lead to the arrest of two individuals,” officials said.

He also thanked the community for their support and the information they provided to deputies.

Sheriff Barton would like to commend our Criminal Investigation Division on another successful execution of a narcotics...

Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
3 dead, 11 hospitalized following I-40 crash
Image depicting traffic cones
Rolling roadblocks coming to Knoxville
A ribbon cutting was held for Blue Moose on Friday.
New local restaurant opens in Alcoa
Three missing teens from Indiana were found in Loudon Co. Saturday, according to officials with...
Missing teens from Indiana found in Loudon Co.
Ronald Payne-Myles, Noah Cain Coarsey, Kyle Louis Brinson, Johnny Keith Kramer, Amia Terry...
Multi-agency drug investigation part of ‘313 Initiative’ leads to 7 arrests

Latest News

The Snowflake Ball raised more than $75,000 for a program benefiting seniors in Knox County.
Event raises thousands for Knox County senior program
Deputies with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office made a special appearance at a birthday party...
Deputies make surprise birthday stop in Cocke Co.
A father surprised his son after being deployed for five months.
Surprise military homecoming at East Tenn. elementary school
Up and down rain chances this week
Sunny today but tracking up and down rain chances for the new week