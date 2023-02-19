North Memphis lounge home to newest mural that honors Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local North Memphis lounge is now home to the newest mural dedicated to Tyre Nichols.

On the corner of Jackson Avenue and Biggs Street in North Memphis, there’s a new face that people from around the community came out to see.

The owner of Steve A’s Castle House of Rhythm and Blues had Tyre Nichols’ picture memorialized for a historical event for everyone to remember.

“It felt like something that needed to be done, the way it happened, the way the violence was,” said Steve Adams, Owner of Steve A’s Castle House of Rhythm and Blues.

Saturday’s mural unveiling ceremony painted by David Yancy was a photo given to him by the Nichols family.

The multicolored mural features Nichol’s face, a part of his story, along with the words “Justice for Tyre.”

“This mural right here is just so beautiful. It’s just, I’m about to cry,” said RowVaughn Wells, Tyre’s Mother.

As the community shows support for Tyre, they also care about the case, hoping all officers involved are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“There should be some strict punishment behind that. That was tragic to an innocent person, that was tragic. They need to get more than second-degree murder,” said Anthony Doggeth.

“That could’ve been me, my son, my nephew, or anybody,” said Marek Adams.

In the murder of Tyre Nichols, the five former Memphis police officers pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges Friday and are scheduled to appear back in court on May 1.

