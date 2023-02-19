President Joe Biden pushes for gun reform after deadly shooting spree in Tate County that killed 6 people

By Walter Murphy
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARKABUTLA, Miss (WMC) - President Joe Biden urges Congress to act on gun reform after a deadly shooting spree in Tate County.

The statement, released Friday, reads:

Residents in Arkabutla want answers on what led 52-year-old Richard Crum to go on the shooting spree that killed six people on Friday.

According to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, the six victims are Chris Eugene Boyce, Debra McNally Crum, Lynda Faye McCain, George Austin McCain, Charles Howard Manuel and John Harold Rorie. Crum is currently being held without bond on first-degree murder, with additional charges pending.

“This is a good community and it’s the first time we’ve had anything like this happen,” Connie Hudson told Action News 5 on Saturday. “The public needs to know what caused this to happen.”

Action News 5 reached out to the Tate County Sheriff’s Office to ask if they’ve determined a motive. They told our newsroom the investigation is ongoing.

“It’s unnerving that this would happen in a place you pass every single day,” said Jonathan Hudson.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
3 dead, 11 hospitalized following I-40 crash
Three missing teens from Indiana were found in Loudon Co. Saturday, according to officials with...
Missing teens from Indiana found in Loudon Co.
Image depicting traffic cones
Rolling roadblocks coming to Knoxville
A ribbon cutting was held for Blue Moose on Friday.
New local restaurant opens in Alcoa
Ronald Payne-Myles, Noah Cain Coarsey, Kyle Louis Brinson, Johnny Keith Kramer, Amia Terry...
Multi-agency drug investigation part of ‘313 Initiative’ leads to 7 arrests

Latest News

Up and down rain chances this week
Sunny today but tracking up and down rain chances for the new week
The Snowflake Ball raised more than $75,000 for a program benefiting seniors in Knox County.
Event raises thousands for Knox County senior program
Three people were arrested from two different drug busts in Campbell Co., according to...
Multiple people arrested in drug busts in Campbell Co.
Deputies with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office made a special appearance at a birthday party...
Deputies make surprise birthday stop in Cocke Co.
A father surprised his son after being deployed for five months.
Surprise military homecoming at East Tenn. elementary school