Rain chances return Monday, warmer week overall

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking the return of rain for Monday.
Showers and breezy conditions for Monday
Showers and breezy conditions for Monday
By Jacob Durham
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re a fan of the warmer weather the good news is it’s not going anywhere for the next several days, but the amount of sunshine we see is going down. Clouds begin to build starting tonight and that will transition to a few showers by Monday as rain chances are up and down for the week ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are moving in as we head into the overnight and that will help us start on a milder note for Monday morning with most areas back in the lower to middle 40s. Rain chances remain low to start the day, but a few scattered showers and sprinkles are possible along the Plateau and back into Southeastern Kentucky.

Warmer weather is here to stay for much of the week ahead as winds remain out of the southwest continuing to bring in warmer weather for the afternoon and moisture, which will translate to scattered showers. Showers arrive by mid-morning and continue off and on through the afternoon, but overall rainfall amounts will remain on the light side. Winds will be gusty once again with 25-30 mph gust possible at times with high temperatures into the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered showers continue through the early overnight and slowly dry out for Tuesday afternoon. Highs continue to climb each afternoon with lower to middle 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers return Wednesday into Thursday before drier weather makes a return heading into Friday.

Rain chances will increase a little more by next weekend with temperatures a little cooler, but overall the next 8 days remains at or above average with colder weather staying well to the north.

Warmer weather with rain chances on the way
Warmer weather with rain chances on the way(WVLT)

