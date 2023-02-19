Record-breaking dinosaur footprint found off UK coast

A record-breaking dinosaur footprint was discovered on the UK coast.
A record-breaking dinosaur footprint was discovered on the UK coast.(Marie Woods and James McKay at the University of Manchester via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A different type of big foot has been found in the United Kingdom.

In an area called the Dinosaur Coast, a Megalosaurus footprint was discovered.

The footprint measures a meter long and is the largest of its kind. The three-toed footprint is also one of only six to be found in the area.

Archeologist Marie Woods, who made the discovery, says she can no longer tell people “archaeologists don’t do dinosaurs.”

Traditionally, geologists and paleontologists focus on dinosaur fragments. As a rule, archaeologists study ancient human artifacts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
3 dead, 11 hospitalized following I-40 crash
Three missing teens from Indiana were found in Loudon Co. Saturday, according to officials with...
Missing teens from Indiana found in Loudon Co.
Image depicting traffic cones
Rolling roadblocks coming to Knoxville
A ribbon cutting was held for Blue Moose on Friday.
New local restaurant opens in Alcoa
Ronald Payne-Myles, Noah Cain Coarsey, Kyle Louis Brinson, Johnny Keith Kramer, Amia Terry...
Multi-agency drug investigation part of ‘313 Initiative’ leads to 7 arrests

Latest News

Showers and breezy conditions for Monday
Rain chances return Monday, warmer week overall
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in...
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was arrested after police say he brutally attacked an officer and stole...
Officials: Man brutally attacked officer before stealing police vehicle