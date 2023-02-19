Sunny today but tracking up and down rain chances for the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get outside today! Sunshine continues with even warmer temperatures. Plus, up-and-down rain chances return for the new work week, so enjoy the sunshine while we have it.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are here this morning with a few sprinkles. Temperatures are only in the lower 40s along the Plateau. The rest of us are in the mid to upper 30s this morning.

Sunshine does return quickly throughout the morning hours. Winds from the southwest 10-15 mph and gusting up to 20 mph will help warm us up into the lower 60s this afternoon. Clouds filter back in overnight into Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds and showers return Monday with highs remaining in the lower 60s. The light showers are on and off throughout the day. A few showers linger overnight into Tuesday where we warm up into the mid-60s.

Winds pick up Wednesday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs are nearing the mid to upper 70s Wednesday into Thursday! A stationary boundary stays to the northwest of us, which is why we’ll see these on-and-off rain chances throughout the week. That front looks to finally push through on Thursday bringing us temperatures back in the 50s by Friday.

Later in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures rebound quickly next weekend with scattered showers.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

