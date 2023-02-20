CDC: 57% of teen girls feel ‘persistently sad or hopeless’

By John Pirsos
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Depression in teenagers is more common than one might think, and it’s hitting teenage girls especially hard.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study that showed nearly 3 in 5 teen girls, or 57%, feel persistently sad or hopeless, the highest rate in a decade.

“It is a perfect storm that’s coming together for young women,” Clinical Psychologist at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Dr. Regina Hummel said.

Hummel said it’s much harder to be a teenager now versus 20 years ago, mainly because of social media.

“The world has created these really unrealistic expectations for young people,” she said.

The study also revealed that 30% of teen girls have seriously considered dying by suicide, a percentage that’s significantly higher than 10 years ago.

The study also suggested a potential reason behind the stress: 1 in 5 teen girls reported experiencing sexual violence in the past year.

“Those sexual encounters can be riddled with shame for young women,” Hummel said. “There’s a sense of ‘Did I do something to cause this to happen?’ and that’s never the case. A sexual activity should always be consensual.”

Depression is hitting teen boys, too. Overall, more than 40% of teens said they felt so sad or hopeless within the past year that they were unable to do their regular activities, such as schoolwork or sports, for at least two weeks.

The LGBTQ+ community reported high depression rates, too. 52% of teens who identify as LGBTQ+ said they struggle with mental health because of stigma and violence towards them.

The CDC survey also found that about 12% of teens had misused prescription opioids, a number that is down slightly from previous years. That’s good news for people like Mary Bell, who lost her 39-year-old son Joshua to fentanyl poisoning.

“The fastest growing demographic impacted by fentanyl is the 12 to 18-year-old age group,” said Bell, who is a team member for 4 Them We Fight, a group of mothers that have lost children to fentanyl poisoning.

“And if they’re experiencing anxiety or depression, their friend may say, ‘Here I’ve got a Percocet, that’ll make you feel better,’” Bell said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration data shows 6 out of 10 fentanyl-laced pills contain a potentially deadly dose.

4 Them We Fight is putting up a billboard right by Lovell Road and I-40 next week to remember their children and to warn people about the dangers of fentanyl.

The National Suicide Crisis Number is 988. You’re encouraged to call that number if you or somebody you know is having suicidal thoughts.

