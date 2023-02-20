Few showers Tuesday, staying well above average

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances remain in the forecast for the next few days, but the good news is that no day will be a washout as some sunshine will mix in for the afternoons. Temperatures will remain well above average as we head into the middle 70s the next few days and even close to 80 by mid-week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another mild night is in the mix as temperatures will slowly fall thanks to cloud cover as well as winds out of the southwest continuing to keep moisture in play. Many areas fall into the lower 50s early and slowly warming as we head closer to sunrise. Patchy fog will be an issue for some in the morning as well as you head off to work and school.

Isolated showers are possible during the morning and tapering off into the afternoon as a few peaks of sunshine make a return. Winds will be gusty once again with many areas seeing westerly winds at 5-15 mph with higher gust possible. Highs are climbing back into the lower and middle 60s, which will run some 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our drier pattern continues into Wednesday with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, but the extra sunshine we do see will help to bump our afternoon back into the middle 70s for highs. We’ll have to watch for the return of showers Wednesday into Thursday as some of the warmest temperatures of the year arrive. Some areas may reach the lower 80s Thursday afternoon if we can see enough sunshine.

Drier weather continues into Friday although temperatures will cool down a little as we head back closer to average with highs in the middle 50s. Rain chances don’t stay away long as next weekend looks to be unsettled.

Rain chances stick around as well as above average temperatures (WVLT)

