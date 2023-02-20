Friends reflect on life and legacy of Vol legend Gus Manning

Manning worked for UT Athletics full-time for nearly 50 years, serving in many roles.
By Jared Austin
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends and family remembered Gus Manning after he died last Sunday at 99 years old. Manning, a Vol legend, worked with UT Athletics for nearly 50 years full-time before moving to a part-time role until 2017.

Neyland Stadium proudly shows off its Tennessee Football greats, which include Peyton Manning, Reggie White, Al Wilson and General Robert Neyland. Gus Manning was there for all of them in his time at Tennessee.

Previous Coverage: Vols legend Gus Manning dies at 99

“I don’t think there’s anyone who knows more about Tennessee than Gus Manning,” Gus’s friend Monica Warren said.

For the last five or six years, Warren made it her goal to visit Gus and posted their visits on social media to keep Vol Nation up to date on how he was doing post-retirement.

“You always knew where you stood with Gus Manning,” Warren said. “If he allowed you or let you be in his inner circle, he had your back forever.”

Manning had an office at Thompson-Boling Arena until 2017. Two years later, he was inducted in the UT Sports Hall of Fame.

“He was the ultimate Volunteer. He was a really nice guy who represented the university with honor and with dignity, and he was always so much fun to be around,” Gus’s friend Foster Arnett said.

Gus worked with hundreds of different people throughout his career, including Haywood Harris, Bud Ford and Davey Smith’s father Randy.

“The stories they would tell were absolutely incredible and how hard they would laugh. ll of the laughs always came from something Gus said,” Smith said.

Mannins is forever enshrined at Neyland in the form of Gus Manning Gate, which was renamed from Gate 16 in 2015. Although they’re not related, Peyton Manning and his wife Ashley wanted this to be a gift to Manning for his time at UT.

Warren said Gus Manning is the true definition of a Tennessee Volunteer.

“Just pride in knowing that you had such a servant over there at the university that just gave his all for Tennessee,” Warren said.

Gus Manning’s funeral was at 10 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. Family accepted friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

