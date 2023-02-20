Hundreds of people get free medical care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 200 low-income and uninsured people visited the Oak Ridge Civic Center to receive free medical, dental and vision care provided by Remote Area Medical, also known as “RAM”.

Berlain Hatfield, a nurse at RAM Clinic, said he’s seen a lot of patients who not only need medical care but also dental.

“Patients come in and they don’t have good access to dental care and so you’ll see frequently as well that they need fillings; some of them need extractions,” Hatfield said.

More than 425 volunteers from 23 different states provided medical, dental and vision services. Low-income and uninsured patients received the care.

Dennis Phipps, a patient at the RAM clinic, said he’s been suffering from severe toothache for more than eight months and needs to take out his two front teeth.

“I’m just so happy that they’re taking care of my teeth for me,” Phipps said.

