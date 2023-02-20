KPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash on E. Magnolia Ave.

By William Dowling
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department responded to a deadly car crash on Saturday night, according to KPD officials.

KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland said officers were called to the crash on E. Magnolia at Cherry Street around 7:00 p.m.

Erland told WVLT News a driver in a Jeep attempted to turn onto Cherry Street, pulling in front of a motorcycle that was traveling west.

The man driving the motorcycle reportedly died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene.

The deadly crash remains under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction investigators.

The crash comes just over a month after a man was killed and his two grandchildren were seriously hurt when KPD said two drag racers ran a red light on E Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street.

