Lady Vols clinch 20th win of the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols’ 20th win of the season was going to be tough to come by as they took on a scrappy Auburn squad on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee dug deep and held off the Tigers to earn the program’s 46th 20-win campaign. Prior to the game, Tennessee recognized seven Lady Vols in a Senior Day ceremony.

Rickea Jackson, Jordan Horston, Tamari Key, Jessie Rennie, Jasmine Powell, Jordan Walker, and Jasmine Franklin were all recognized at half-court for their contributions during their Big Orange careers.

Jackson was locked in against the Tigers, posting 27 points, which led the game in scores. Horston also put up big numbers with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Junior Tess Darby knocked down a season-best five three-pointers to tie her career-high of 17 points.

Darby matched season-high five made threes against Auburn, tying her career-best effort from beyond the arc and logged her 10th game of the season with three or more treys. (wvlt)

“I love to shoot the basketball, especially for threes. Seeing those go in, it just made me want to play even more today, but just having teammates that put me in those open positions, and with having the hot hand today, just giving me the ball, that boosts your confidence too. Having teammates that are like ‘Alright you’re gonna shoot this next one,’ so I’m just really fortunate to play with a group of girls like this.”

Auburn had their way in the first quarter, but Tennessee held them to just 10 in the second. However, Auburn came out strong in the third. With just under three minutes left in the quarter, the Tigers reclaimed the lead, going up 51-50 off an 11-2 run fueled primarily by Kharyssa Richardson.

The Lady Vols called timeout and coach Kellie Harper was fired up in the huddle, slamming the clipboard on the group and telling her team to quit playing selfishly. After the game, she addressed that third-quarter speech.

“As a coach, you’re always trying to figure out what they need, how you can motivate them, and how you can urge them on. I love to see them respond. I love to see them respond whether it’s me pulling somebody aside, talking about what I’m looking for, or encouraging them, or having a timeout like that. You want to see them respond and meet the challenge that they have in front of them,” said Harper.

Senior Horston said it did its job, everyone was fired up after the huddle broke.

“It fired us up for sure, she got onto us, but that’s what we needed, just telling us that we got to play, just play. Don’t worry about anything else, just play. We took that in and went out there and wanted to do what she told us to do. Regardless of whatever was happening, we knew that we could turn it over, by rebounding, getting stops, and putting the ball in the basket. Just focusing on those things and just locking in. It really fired us up. I know it fired me up,” said Horston.

The Lady Vols bounced back with six straight points by Jackson that jumpstarted an 8-0 run that put Tennessee ahead 58-51, with a minute left in the third.

Jackson again stretched UT’s lead to six with a bucket 11 seconds into the final period. The Tigers would pull within three again at the 4:14 mark, but that’s as close as they’d get as Jackson and Horston combined for 22 of UT’s 23 fourth-quarter points to lead the Lady Vols to an 83-76, victory on Senior Day.

The Lady Vols will face maybe their greatest challenge yet when they take on the top-ranked and only undefeated team in the country Thursday night, South Carolina.

Powell said Sunday got them ready for Thursday.

“It was really tough down there,” Powell said. “We already knew coming into the game that they were going to be super physical. They wanted to push us out of the game, they wanted to do anything that was going to get us raveled, but we tried to continue to stay poised, I think that’s going to carry us into our game against South Carolina, so just continue to stay poised and continue to play within ourselves. Staying together, I think that was the one thing that Coach Kellie (Harper) told us was coming together instead of playing within ourselves. I think that is the one thing we need to take from this game going forward is to stay together no matter what. It doesn’t matter what the other team does, if we do what we’re supposed to do, we’re unstoppable.”

It’ll be their final regular-season home game and it’ll mark their seventh game against a ranked opponent.

