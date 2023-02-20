Man charged after crashing head-on into KPD cruiser while under the influence, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was charged after crashing into a Knoxville Police Department cruiser head-on while driving under the influence, KPD officials announced Monday.

The crash happened on Middlebrook Pike near Weisgarber Road Saturday night, KPD said. The officer driving the marked cruiser was also with a trainee, but neither were hurt in the crash, KPD officials added.

Wilver Ramirez-Cruz, 29, was reportedly driving at the time. He was charged with driving under the influence, among other charges, KPD said.

