Missing Tennessee teen may be with boyfriend, police say

Holly Piper, 16, went with her boyfriend William “Dylan” Usry, 18, in his car, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
Holly Piper, 16, and William “Dylan” Usry, 18
Holly Piper, 16, and William "Dylan" Usry, 18
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Holly Piper, 16, and her sister came to Knoxville on Feb. 18 to visit a friend, according to police. At around 3 a.m., Piper, her sister and her friend went to Cook Out when Piper’s boyfriend, William “Dylan” Usry, 18, showed up, officials said.

Police said Piper jumped into Usry’s car, a 1999 white Dodge Caravan with rust spots on the roof with the Tennessee tag BMM5038.

The two of them took off and may be in the Maryville or Lenoir City areas, according to ETVCS officials.

The pair might also be headed to Newton, Mississippi, where Usry’s dad lives.

ETVCS officials urged anyone who saw them to call 911.

Have you seen Holly Piper, 16? Holly and her sister came to Knoxville on February 18, 2023 to visit a friend. Then on...

Posted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers on Monday, February 20, 2023

